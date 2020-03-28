UrduPoint.com
England's Chief Medical Officer Enters Self-Isolation Over Coronavirus Symptoms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:15 AM

England's Chief Medical Officer Enters Self-Isolation Over Coronavirus Symptoms

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty said Friday he will be self-isolating on suspicion of having contracted the novel coronavirus infection

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty said Friday he will be self-isolating on suspicion of having contracted the novel coronavirus infection.

"After experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19 last night, in line with the guidance, I will be self-isolating at home for the next seven days," Whitty wrote in his Twitter blog.

"I will be continuing to advise the Government on the medical response to Coronavirus, supported by my deputies," he added.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Minister Matt Hancock announced self-isolation earlier in the day after testing positive for the infection.

