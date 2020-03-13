UrduPoint.com
England's FC Arsenal Says Its Head Coach Mikel Arteta Tested Positive For COVID-19

Fri 13th March 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) London's football club Arsenal said its head coach, Mikel Arteta, had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening," the club said in a statement on late Thursday.

The team personnel, who had recent contact with Arteta, will self-isolate in line with the required procedures.

"We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution," Arsenal added.

