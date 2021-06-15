UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England's Final COVID-19 Lockdown Easing Delayed Until July 19 - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:09 AM

England's Final COVID-19 Lockdown Easing Delayed Until July 19 - Prime Minister

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced that the final easing of the COVID-19 restrictions in England will be postponed for another four weeks until July 19, over concerns that the more infectious Delta variant could trigger a third wave of the pandemic

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced that the final easing of the COVID-19 restrictions in England will be postponed for another four weeks until July 19, over concerns that the more infectious Delta variant could trigger a third wave of the pandemic.

"We can simply keep going with all of step 4 on June 21st even though there is a real possibility that the virus will outrun the vaccines and that thousands more deaths would ensue that could otherwise have been avoided," Johnson said at a briefing.

"I think it is sensible to wait just a little longer," Johnson said at a televised press conference.

Under the government�s roadmap out of the lockdown in England, all legal restrictions on social contact should have bee lifted on June 21, so the delay means that everyone who can work from home must continue to do so, theaters and other indoors venues will have to operate at half capacity, while nightclubs will remain closed.

After stressing that "now is the time to ease off the accelerator" and give the National Health Service an extra time to have more people vaccinated against the coronavirus, Johnson said he was confident the delay will be the last before going back to normality.

"As things stand - and on the basis of the evidence I can see right now - I am confident we will not need any more than 4 weeks and we won't need to go beyond July 19," he said.

According to official data, England's rate of new infections had climbed to its highest level for more than three months due to the prevalence of the Delta variant first identified in India.

As on Monday, the Department of Health and Social Care reported 7,742 new COVID-19 infections - the highest number in one day since February - and a further 3 deaths.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister United Kingdom February June July All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

44 minutes ago

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches &#039;Piece o ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

Budget :Rs 500 mln for food sector development in ..

2 minutes ago

Seven in 10 Canadians Oppose Sharing Vaccines Unti ..

2 minutes ago

Govt not imposes any taxes on bicycle, providing r ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.