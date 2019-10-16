(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Jonathan Bartley, the co-leader of the Green Party in England and Wales, was arrested on Wednesday for staging a pro-climate sit-in in defiance of a London-wide protest ban.

"Proud of my @TheGreenParty Co-leader and those he was arrested alongside today," tweeted Sian Berry, the party's second leader, who added Bartley spent his birthday defending the right to protest.

Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion protesters and their supporters gathered in Trafalgar Square to demand that the London-wide ban on their rallies be lifted.

They have also challenged it in a court.

The ban came into being on Monday evening. It was imposed under Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, which punishes "criminal damage" and "obstruction of a highway."

It comes after Extinction Rebellion activists tried to shut down the London City Airport for three days last week but were stopped at the entrance. The group makes an emphasis on non-violent action.