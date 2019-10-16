UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England's Green Party Co-Leader Arrested In London For Defying Protest Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

England's Green Party Co-Leader Arrested in London for Defying Protest Ban

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Jonathan Bartley, the co-leader of the Green Party in England and Wales, was arrested on Wednesday for staging a pro-climate sit-in in defiance of a London-wide protest ban.

"Proud of my @TheGreenParty Co-leader and those he was arrested alongside today," tweeted Sian Berry, the party's second leader, who added Bartley spent his birthday defending the right to protest.

Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion protesters and their supporters gathered in Trafalgar Square to demand that the London-wide ban on their rallies be lifted.

They have also challenged it in a court.

The ban came into being on Monday evening. It was imposed under Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, which punishes "criminal damage" and "obstruction of a highway."

It comes after Extinction Rebellion activists tried to shut down the London City Airport for three days last week but were stopped at the entrance. The group makes an emphasis on non-violent action.

Related Topics

Protest London Wales Criminals Airport Court

Recent Stories

Iranian Lawmaker Blames US, Israel, Saudi Arabia f ..

49 seconds ago

Abbas Expresses Gratitude to Saudi King for Suppor ..

51 seconds ago

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill Sanctioning Erdogan, E ..

54 seconds ago

US Calls on Turkey to Declare Immediate Ceasefire ..

55 seconds ago

The 276th annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai co ..

57 seconds ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct. 27

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.