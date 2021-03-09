UrduPoint.com
England's Health Chief Says Staff Were Promised Higher Pay Rise This Year

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The chief executive of the National Health Service in England, Simon Stevens told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that health workers were expecting a 2.1 percent pay rise this year, instead of the 1 percent proposed by the government.

"Obviously that was approaching two years ago, so things have changed, but at the time the working assumption was that there would be available 2.1% for the costs of the Agenda for Change pay group in 2021/22 together with the overhang from the 2021 elements of the Agenda for Change pay deal," Stevens said at the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee.

The one-percent pay rise, which according to health trade unions would equate to as little as £3.50 ($4.8) extra per week, has been suggested to the independent NHS Pay Review Body by the Department of Health and Social Care.

On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the proposal, claiming that the government is trying to give health workers "as much as we can," given the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The head of the NHS said, however, that he hoped the independent pay review body be able to make a fair recommendation so that health workers get the pay and reward that they deserve.

"Ultimately, of course, government gets to decide whether to accept those recommendations but we are in the review process where the review body needs to be able to do its work without fear or favour and then put forward that recommendation and its justification for so doing," Stevens added.

Reacting to Stevens´ comments, Labour lawmaker and shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, said that the ruling Conservative Party had broken its promise to the NHS.

