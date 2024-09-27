Open Menu

England's Hull Out Of Pakistan Tour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 03:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) England paceman Josh Hull has been ruled out of next month's Test tour of Pakistan with a quad injury, team management said Thursday.

The 20-year-old Leicestershire left-arm quick has missed the current white-ball series against Australia due to the injury, which he suffered during his Test debut against Sri Lanka at the Oval earlier this month.

An England spokesman said Hull would continue his recovery, with no replacement called up into what is now a 16-man squad for a three-Test series starting in Multan on October 7.

The 6 feet, 7 inches (2 metres) tall Hull was a surprise selection for the third Test against Sri Lanka, given that he had then taken just two wickets in the second division of this season's County Championship at the hugely expensive average of 182.50.

Nevertheless, he had respectable match figures of 3-91 against Sri Lanka, whose eight-wicket victory at the Oval meant England won a three-Test series 2-1.

But the thigh problem he suffered in south London sidelined Hull from England's subsequent T20 and one-day international series with Australia.

Hull's focus will now switch to being fit for England's white-ball tour of the Caribbean in late October and November, which precedes a Test series against New Zealand in December.

His absence leaves Chris Woakes, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse vying for places in England's pace attack in Pakistan.

Ben Stokes is unlikely to bowl at the start of the series but an England and Wales cricket board statement issued Wednesday said he "remains on track" to captain the team in Pakistan after tearing his hamstring in The Hundred last month.

Revised England squad for three-Test tour of Pakistan:

Ben Stokes (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wkt), Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

More Stories From World