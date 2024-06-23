Open Menu

England's Jordan Takes Third Hat-trick Of 2024 T20 World Cup

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 10:40 PM

England's Jordan takes third hat-trick of 2024 T20 World Cup

Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Chris Jordan took four wickets in five balls, including the third hat-trick of the 2024 T20 World Cup, as defending champions England dismissed the United States for 115 in a Super Eights match in Barbados on Sunday.

Barbados-born Jordan, recalled by England for this match, finished with remarkable figures of 4-10 in 2.5 overs as he became just the second bowler this tournament to take a hat-trick, with Australia's Pat Cummins achieving the feat against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Non-Test nation United States, one of the surprise packages of the event after defeating Pakistan on their way to the second round, were 115-6 when 35-year-old paceman Jordan came onto bowl the 19th over.

His first ball of the over saw Corey Anderson hit a fast and low full toss to Harry Brook at long-on as the former New Zealand all-rounder fell for 29.

Two balls later, Jordan clean bowled Ali Khan for a duck, the off-stump knocked out of the ground.

Next ball Nosthush Kenjige was plumb lbw, despite a desperate review and Jordan then completed his hat-trick -- and ended the innings -- by bowling Saurabh Netravalkar between bat and pad to remove the number eleven's middle stump.

Jordan's hat-trick was the first by an England bowler in a men's T20 international, with both Nat Sciver-Brunt and Anya Shrubsole taking three in three for the women's side.

"Unbelievable feeling, more importantly to restrict USA and to do it in a special place like this is always nice," Jordan told Sky sports during the innings break.

"Been on a hat-trick a few times, nice to get it on target this time."

The United States were relatively well-placed at 48-2 at the end of the six-over powerplay.

But Adil Rashid then bowled two excellent googlies to dismiss Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar, whose 30 was the highest score of the innings.

The leg-spinner finished with miserly figures of 2-13, with Jordan saying: "I thought Rashid came and controlled one end for us and really set up the game for us."

Victory by a significant margin could see England into the last four even before Group Two concludes later Sunday when co-hosts West Indies play South Africa, yet to lose in this tournament, in Antigua.

"We're thinking about the points first and foremost, then we'll look at net run-rate," said Jordan.

jdg/bsp

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Afghanistan T20 World Australia Sports Bangladesh Rashid Nice Anderson Barbados South Africa United States Women Sunday National University Event New Zealand

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

14 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

23 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

23 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

23 hours ago
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

23 hours ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

23 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

23 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

23 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

23 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From World