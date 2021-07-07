UrduPoint.com
England's NHS Hospital Trust Cancels Cancer Surgeries Due To Rising COVID Admissions

Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:46 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Increasing COVID admissions have forced one of the largest hospital trusts in England to cancel urgent cancer surgeries, the trust's directors said in an e-mail, cited by The Independent on Wednesday.

"Four patients with cancer are about to be cancelled today with very difficult and upsetting conversations.

In critical care we've had six extra admissions, from four to 10 just yesterday," Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust's administration told senior doctors, cited by the media.

The officials also expressed concern over the growing pressure on the National Health Service countrywide, even though this summer's infections are still lower than during the previous waves of the pandemic.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned earlier this week that daily cases may grow to 100,000 as the government is scrapping the containment measures.

