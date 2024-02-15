London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) England's Manu Tuilagi could be sent straight back into Calcutta Cup action against Scotland following a recovery from his latest groin problem.

The powerful centre was added to Steve Borthwick's squad on Wednesday after missing England's wins over Italy and Wales in the opening two rounds of the Six Nations with an injury suffered while on club duty in December.

If the 32-year-old Sale star features when England resume their Six Nations campaign against oldest rivals Scotland in Edinburgh on February 24 it will be his first appearance in nine weeks.

But England defence coach Felix Jones said Tuilagi had shown before how he could shine in the international arena on the back of limited game time.

"Manu had a little bit of a run around out there today (Wednesday)," said Jones. "It wasn't anything too intense but he looked good.

"He's done it a number of times where he's come back from injury with low levels of game time but still been able to perform at a very high level. Experience accounts for a lot in those situations."

Tuilagi helped England finish third at last year's World Cup but he returned from the showpiece tournament in France with a broken hand.

He was plagued by a long-term groin problem earlier in his career and more recently has been troubled by damage to both hamstrings.

If Tuilagi is recalled to the starting side to face Scotland at Murrayfield a week on Saturday, that would mean England head coach Borthwick having to break up the newly-formed centre pairing of Fraser Dingwall and Henry Slade that featured in the first two rounds.

At his best, however, Tuilagi is a more physically dominant midfielder than either of his fellow centres and his presence could help counter the threat posed by forceful Scotland centre Sione Tuipulotu.

England's bid to end a run of three straight defeats by Scotland has also been bolstered by the return to the squad from injury of lock George Martin and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Ireland, the reigning Grand Slam champions, and England and are now the only two teams capable of a Six Nations clean sweep.

Scotland started the tournament with a dramatic 27-26 win away to Wales only to suffer a 20-16 loss to France at Murrayfield last weekend after Sam Skinner was controversially denied what would have been a match-clinching try with the final play of the game.