English Catholic Church Accused of Failure to Address Sexual Abuse of Minors Complaints

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Catholic Church of England and Wales has for decades failed to adequately respond to complaints about sexual abuse of minors or hold the perpetrators accountable, caring more about its reputation than justice, the Independent Inquiry Into Child Sexual Abuse said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the report, 931 complaints involving over 3,000 instances of child sexual abuse were filed by 1,753 individuals against more than 900 Church affiliates in the period between 1970 and 2015. Only 177 prosecutions followed resulting in only 133 convictions in this period.

"The response of the Catholic Church in England and Wales to allegations of child sexual abuse focussed too often on the protection of the clergy and the Church's reputation.

Some institutions and individuals in the Church failed to report allegations and concerns to police and statutory authorities as required. In some cases, members of the dioceses and religious institutes actively took steps to shelter and shield those accused of child sexual abuse," the report has found.

The authors believe that the actual number was much higher of crimes of sexual nature against children committed by clergy, members of religious institutes and lay workers due to "likely under-reporting and delays in reporting."

The report has examined three case studies and paid special attention to the impact of these traumatic experiences on the mental and physical health of underage victims of sexual abuse. The report also contains recommendations to the Church leaders.