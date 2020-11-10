UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

English Catholic Church Accused Of Failure To Address Sexual Abuse Of Minors Complaints

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 08:14 PM

English Catholic Church Accused of Failure to Address Sexual Abuse of Minors Complaints

The Catholic Church of England and Wales has for decades failed to adequately respond to complaints about sexual abuse of minors or hold the perpetrators accountable, caring more about its reputation than justice, the Independent Inquiry Into Child Sexual Abuse said in a report on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Catholic Church of England and Wales has for decades failed to adequately respond to complaints about sexual abuse of minors or hold the perpetrators accountable, caring more about its reputation than justice, the Independent Inquiry Into Child Sexual Abuse said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the report, 931 complaints involving over 3,000 instances of child sexual abuse were filed by 1,753 individuals against more than 900 Church affiliates in the period between 1970 and 2015. Only 177 prosecutions followed resulting in only 133 convictions in this period.

"The response of the Catholic Church in England and Wales to allegations of child sexual abuse focussed too often on the protection of the clergy and the Church's reputation.

Some institutions and individuals in the Church failed to report allegations and concerns to police and statutory authorities as required. In some cases, members of the dioceses and religious institutes actively took steps to shelter and shield those accused of child sexual abuse," the report has found.

The authors believe that the actual number was much higher of crimes of sexual nature against children committed by clergy, members of religious institutes and lay workers due to "likely under-reporting and delays in reporting."

The report has examined three case studies and paid special attention to the impact of these traumatic experiences on the mental and physical health of underage victims of sexual abuse. The report also contains recommendations to the Church leaders.

Related Topics

Police Wales 2015 Church

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims life of medical student

2 minutes ago

US Lockheed Says SPY-7 Radar Best Option for Japan ..

2 minutes ago

DC Tariq visits Custom House, NLC Terminal at Pak- ..

2 minutes ago

UK Expels 2 Belarusian Diplomats in Mirror Respons ..

2 minutes ago

Hermitage Museum Head Says Discussions About Resto ..

6 minutes ago

Lebanon Hopes for Further Steps on Syrian Refugee ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.