English Just 'badly Pronounced French', Paris Academic Says
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) French linguist Bernard Cerquiglini would like to send a copy of his new book, "The English language doesn't exist: it's badly pronounced French", to King Charles III.
Rather than aiming to make the monarch sputter into his morning tea, "it's a book written from a humorous perspective, it's deliberately in bad faith, arrogant, chauvinistic and so on," Cerquiglini told AFP.
Beneath the provocative title and humour, the prominent academic hopes to convey the cross-Channel linguistic tangle since the Norman conquest of 1066 -- and how ridiculous French resistance to "anglicisms" can be.
"You can also see my book as an homage to the English language, which has been able to adopt so many words... Viking, Danish, French, it's astonishing," Cerquiglini said.
Norman French's use by the new colonial aristocracy endowed English with words that at first glance might look homegrown, like "cabbage", "lure" or "wage", in the 150 years after William the Conqueror took the throne.
But Cerquiglini is most interested by the 13th and 14th centuries, when French -- by then a second language used in trade, administration and law -- bled freely into English because "a job, fortunes in land or cash, upholding a contract, liberty or even one's life, could depend on mastering" the tongue.
Half of English's borrowings from French took place from 1260-1400, producing words like "bachelor", from the old French word "bachelier", meaning a young noble not yet a knight.
"travel" is related to the modern French word for labour, "travail", while "clock" stems from the French "cloche", a bell struck to sound the hours before mechanical timepieces were invented.
By the time Shakespeare came to write his plays in the late 16th and early 17th centuries, around "40 percent of the 15,000 words in his works are of French origin", Cerquiglini notes.
Sometimes French alternatives can go too far, he points out, such as in the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec, where some food stands offer a "chien chaud" -- a very literal translation of "hot dog".
"That doesn't whet my appetite, I have no desire to buy a 'chien chaud', that's for sure," Cerquiglini said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Right-wing nationalists rising -- and divided -- as EU vote looms10 minutes ago
-
Furore as German group with suspected Erdogan links set for EU polls10 minutes ago
-
Biden and Trump spar on immigration, age in battleground Georgia20 minutes ago
-
Djokovic ends five-year Indian Wells absence with difficult win20 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update31 minutes ago
-
Stars head to Oscars with 'Oppenheimer' poised for glory40 minutes ago
-
Oscar nominees in main categories40 minutes ago
-
Stormclouds gather over EU's Green Deal40 minutes ago
-
Vienna's wacky Hundertwasser museum gets even greener40 minutes ago
-
Paris Picasso Museum reopens with new selection41 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results1 hour ago
-
Football: South African Premiership results1 hour ago