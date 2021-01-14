English Pharmacies Begin Administering Vaccines Against COVID-19 - UK Health Service

UrduPoint.com
Community pharmacies in England began administering COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday as part of an acceleration of the country's mass immunization campaign, the National Health Service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Community pharmacies in England began administering COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday as part of an acceleration of the country's mass immunization campaign, the National Health Service said.

Six pilot sites began administering the first doses on Wednesday, and prominent chains such as Boots and Superdrug are expected to take part in the mass vaccination campaign.

"Pharmacy teams have been working incredibly hard throughout the pandemic and, as we accelerate the vaccination programme, they are playing a vital role in delivering the life-saving jabs to those in their communities," Bruce Warner, deputy chief pharmaceutical officer for NHS England, said in the press release.

Commenting on the developments, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that hundreds of pharmacies will begin vaccinating people by the end of the month.

"Today the first high street pharmacies start vaccinating people against COVID-19. By the end of the month, we will have hundreds of local pharmacies helping us roll out the vaccine across the UK," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

More than 2.6 million people in the United Kingdom have received their first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to data published by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Since the start of the pandemic, in excess of 3.2 million positive tests for the disease have been registered in the UK. On Wednesday, 47,525 new cases and a new single-day record of 1,564 coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed.

