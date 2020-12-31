English Premier League to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to COVID Restrictions- Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) All football matches of the English Premier League will be played behind closed doors after the UK Health Ministry decided to move the city of Liverpool to "tier 3" COVID-19 social distancing measures from Thursday, the Sky sports broadcaster reported.

Earlier in the day, the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the country has registered 53,135 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. The government decided to put almost all of the country's territory under tiers 3 and 4 to halt the spread of the virus.

The media outlet stressed that before the government's decision to toughen anti-coronavirus measures, the stadiums of Everton and Liverpool football clubs, based in the city of Liverpool, were the only football facilities authorized to welcome fans during the Premier League 2020/21 season.

The last football matches of the Premier League 2019/20 season were played behind closed doors. This year, the UK government authorized the admission of a limited number of football fans to some matches, with Premier League conducting regular mandatory COVID-19 testing among its football players.