English, Welsh Police More Likely To Fine People Of Color For Violating Lockdown - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Police in England and Wales were up to seven times more likely to issue fines for violating the coronavirus-related lockdown to Black Asian Minority Ethnic (BAME) people than white people, The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing data from police forces that has not yet been published.

The figures were presented earlier on Wednesday by Liberty Investigates journalists to the UK Home Affairs Committee to prove discriminatory lockdown policing in the country and show that the coronavirus fines were disproportionately given to BAME people, among other issues.

According to the newspaper, 17 police forces in England and Wales were more likely to fine BAME people than white citizens, while only two forces ” Northumbria and Merseyside ” were not. One senior chief constable explained the situation as having to do with bias and a lack of trust from certain communities, as well as demographics.

For example, the police in the mainly rural Cumbria county were 6.8 times more likely to fine a person of color than a white one, while in Lincolnshire, and Avon and Somerset, which includes Bristol, where protesters toppled a monument to 18th-century slave trader Edward Colston, BAME people were 4.4 times more likely to be fined by police, the newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, West Midlands police ” the second-largest force in England and Wales ” showed the least discriminatory policing, as BAME people were only 1.6 more times likely to be fined, The Guardian added.

The report comes amid ongoing protests against racial inequality across the United Kingdom in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25. Over the past week, demonstrators clashed with police and turned their attention to statues commemorating public figures linked with racism or the slave trade.

