Enhanced access for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims as Saudi authorities open Bab-e-Abdullah

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The Saudi authorities have opened the Bab-e-Abdullah and Jabal-e-Kaaba tunnels specifically to enhance access to the Grand Mosque for over 10,567 Pakistani prospective pilgrims residing in Sector One in Makkah Mukarramah.

Director Moavineen Sajjad Yaldram told APP that the Saudi authorities have taken a proactive step on special request of Pakistan government to ensure a smoother and more fulfilling journey for Pakistani prospective Hajj pilgrims.

Pakistani pilgrims will now be dropped off at the Jarwal stop, located just 50 meters away from Bab-e-Abdullah, to facilitate their direct entry to the Grand Mosque, he said.

