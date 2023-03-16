UrduPoint.com

Eni, RWE, PGNiG, Gasum, Engie, Naftogaz Initiate Legal Proceedings With Gazprom - Report

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Italian energy giant Eni, German energy producer RWE, Polish oil and gas company PGNiG, Finland's state-run energy firm Gasum, French energy company Engie, and Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company Naftogaz have initiated legal proceedings against Russian energy giant Gazprom in 2022, according to Gazprom's report.

Engie notified the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce on January 26, 2022, about the beginning of arbitration with Gazprom Export on the price revision of gas supply contracts. In March 2022, PGNiG notified Gazprom of the initiation of a legal proceeding against it and Gazprom Export with a demand for the recovery of interest on retroactive payments made to the Polish company on the basis of the arbitration decision of March 30, 2020.

In May 2022, Eni notified Gazprom's export division of the start of arbitration related to the application of the decree of the Russian President on payment for supplies in rubles.

Gasum also announced the beginning of arbitration against Gazprom Export on terminating the contract for the supply of natural gas dated March 12, 1994 and cancellation of obligations to pay bills previously issued to the Finnish company.

In September, Gazprom received a request for arbitration submitted by Naftogaz of Ukraine from the Secretariat of the International Court of Arbitration under the auspices of the International Chamber of Commerce. The Ukrainian company demanded payment for unperformed services for the transportation of Russian gas. In November, RWE sent notifications about the initiation of two arbitration proceedings with Gazprom Export.

