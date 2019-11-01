Enlargement of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on Agenda - Russian Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The issue of enlargement of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is under consideration since it would help boost cooperation inside the organization, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff, Sergei Prikhodko, said on Friday.

"The issue of the SCO enlargement is on the agenda. The first stage of joining the organization has been successful for new members.

The effective work of the eight member states has been established both in terms of content and the number of adopted documents. Of course, further enlargement should be given consideration ... It would allow filling in 'blank spots' on the SCO map and would give additional impetus to cooperation," Prikhodko told reporters ahead of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's visit to Tashkent where he will participate in the SCO Heads of Government Council (HGC) meeting.