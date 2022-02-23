Ensuring Defense Capability of Russia Remains Most Important State Task - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ensuring Russia's defense capability remains the most important state task, the Russian Armed Forces serve as a reliable guarantee of national security, peaceful and calm life of citizens, and the country's development, President Vladimir Putin said.

