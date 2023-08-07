Open Menu

Ensuring Safety Of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countries' Job - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countries' Job - Iranian Foreign Ministry

The safety of the Gulf's water routes depends on Iran and the Arab countries in the region rather than on the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The safety of the Gulf's water routes depends on Iran and the Arab countries in the region rather than on the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

In June, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to put in place a collective mechanism for ensuring the interests and security of the Gulf countries.

"Ensuring the safety of the water routes across the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman is one of Iran's priorities. This issue must be addressed in joint cooperation between the countries bordering the Gulf," Kanaani was quoted by Iranian newspaper Donya-e Eqtesad as saying.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported last Thursday, citing sources in the US Department of Defense, that the US was ready to deploy armed sailors and marines on commercial vessels crossing the Gulf to prevent potential attacks by the Iranian navy.

In early July, Pentagon said that US forces had prevented attempted seizure by the Iranian navy of two commercial oil tankers, the Marshall Islands-flagged TRF Moss and Richmond Voyager, following through the Strait of Hormuz three hours apart. Iranian forces opened fire at the Richmond Voyager, but had to change course after the US Navy sent USS McFaul destroyer and MQ-9 combat drone to the scene, Pentagon added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed the US's reports about the Iranian Navy attempting to seize any oil tankers off the Omani shore.

Related Topics

Drone Fire Iran Water Pentagon Oman Oil Richmond Moss United States June July Arab

Recent Stories

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

1 minute ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

1 minute ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

10 minutes ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

10 minutes ago
 Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

10 minutes ago
 National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

6 minutes ago
ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Polic ..

ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Policy 2015

11 minutes ago
 PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul ..

PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul Khan for joining party

6 minutes ago
 Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young liv ..

Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young lives in South Asia: UNICEF

6 minutes ago
 District Administration Jhang announces home decor ..

District Administration Jhang announces home decoration contest on Independence ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy war game Shamsheer-e-Bahr-IX commenc ..

Pakistan Navy war game Shamsheer-e-Bahr-IX commences at Karachi

6 minutes ago
 17 dead in two Mali attacks over weekend, local go ..

17 dead in two Mali attacks over weekend, local governor says

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World