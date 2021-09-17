Ensuring Stability in Eurasia Important Amid Situation in Afghanistan - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ensuring stability in the Eurasian region is especially important amid the current situation in Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Ensuring stability in the Eurasian region is especially important amid the current situation in Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Our discussion today shows how important it is to combine the efforts of the two organizations in order to ensure security and stability in the Eurasian space.

This is especially important in connection with the new aggravation and the turbulent situation in Afghanistan," Putin told the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Collective Security Treaty Organization summit in Dushanbe.