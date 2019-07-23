UrduPoint.com
Enthusiasm Toward Russia's S-400 Not Decreasing Despite US Pressure - Russian Official

Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:29 PM

The number of countries wishing to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense systems is not decreasing despite Washington's sanctions on Turkey over the purchase, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Tuesday, adding that the first stage of S-400 deliveries to Turkey would be completed later in the week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The number of countries wishing to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense systems is not decreasing despite Washington's sanctions on Turkey over the purchase, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Tuesday, adding that the first stage of S-400 deliveries to Turkey would be completed later in the week.

"The point is that S-400 is the best [air defense] system, and it is a pleasure for me to promote it. I can tell you that the number of [countries] that want to buy S-400 has not decreased. We appreciate our Turkish colleagues' persistence a lot. The contract has got off, we are completing the first stage of deliveries this week," Shugayev told reporters.

