Open Menu

Entire Gaza Faces 'crisis Or Worse' Hunger Level: UN

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Entire Gaza faces 'crisis or worse' hunger level: UN

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Every single person in war-torn Gaza is expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity in the next six weeks, a report by the UN's hunger monitoring system said Thursday.

The five-scale food insecurity classification, known as the IPC, forecast in its "most likely scenario" that by February 7 "the entire population in the Gaza Strip (about 2.2 million people)" would be at "crisis or worse" levels of hunger.

"This is the highest share of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity that the IPC initiative has ever classified for any given area or country," it said.

International alarm has mounted over the plight of Gazans enduring daily bombardment, food and water shortages and mass displacement.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) rates hunger levels from one to five.

The report warned that some 50 percent of the population are forecast to be in the "emergency" phase -- which includes very high acute malnutrition and excess mortality -- by February 7.

And "at least one in four households", over half a million people, would be facing "Phase 5" catastrophic conditions, it predicted.

"Even though the levels of acute malnutrition and non-trauma related mortality might not have yet crossed famine thresholds, these are typically the outcomes of prolonged and extreme food consumption gaps," it said.

International humanitarian organization CARE said the figures were "alarming", while Germany called them "appalling".

"It is urgent that Israel grants better access for assistance, adapts its military strategy and allows for humanitarian pauses," the German foreign ministry wrote on X, formerly Twitter, warning that "hunger feeds terror".

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Water Twitter Gaza German Germany February From Share Million

Recent Stories

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

2 hours ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

2 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

2 hours ago
 Process of submission nomination papers for electi ..

Process of submission nomination papers for election going on in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty ..

IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty presence for elections

3 hours ago
 Residents return to Iceland town as volcano erupti ..

Residents return to Iceland town as volcano eruption peters out

3 hours ago
Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Aff ..

Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs Syed Junaid Ali Shah anno ..

3 hours ago
 Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan' ..

Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan's economic indicators, increas ..

3 hours ago
 Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as ..

Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as a fundamental right of all in ..

3 hours ago
 PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

3 hours ago
 "AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arres ..

"AC Potohar cracks down on overcharging, two Arrested"

3 hours ago
 PHC orders ECP to decide PTI intra-party polls, el ..

PHC orders ECP to decide PTI intra-party polls, election symbol case by Dec 22

3 hours ago

More Stories From World