Entire Poland to Be Classified as COVID-19 'Red Zone' Starting Saturday - Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The entire Polish territory will be classified as a coronavirus "red zone" with tougher restrictions starting Saturday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said amid a surge in new cases.

Poland confirmed another record single-day increase of 13,632 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The country's territory has been recently divided into green, yellow and red zones, where restrictions vary from less strict to tougher ones depending on the number of coronavirus patients.

"All of Poland becomes a red zone starting tomorrow," Morawiecki said at a briefing.