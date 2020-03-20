Entire Russian Territory Now on High Alert Regime Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia's Republic of Ingushetia has declared a high alert regime to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which means that the regime is now active across the entire Russian territory, in all the 85 regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Russia's Republic of Ingushetia has declared a high alert regime to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which means that the regime is now active across the entire Russian territory, in all the 85 regions.

"The high alert regime has been declared on the territory of the republic, following an order by the head of the region, Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov," Kalimatov's press service told Sputnik on Friday.