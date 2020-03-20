UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Entire Russian Territory Now On High Alert Regime Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:42 PM

Entire Russian Territory Now on High Alert Regime Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia's Republic of Ingushetia has declared a high alert regime to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which means that the regime is now active across the entire Russian territory, in all the 85 regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Russia's Republic of Ingushetia has declared a high alert regime to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which means that the regime is now active across the entire Russian territory, in all the 85 regions.

"The high alert regime has been declared on the territory of the republic, following an order by the head of the region, Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov," Kalimatov's press service told Sputnik on Friday.

Related Topics

Russia Alert All

Recent Stories

Every 6 out of 10 'Agree' that washing their hands ..

30 seconds ago

Infinix Officially Announced S5 Pro, 40MP Pop-up S ..

21 minutes ago

Control rooms established at Deputy Commissioner, ..

3 minutes ago

China sees a series of infrastructure projects res ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues show cause notice to AoR Faiz ..

3 minutes ago

Pentagon Deploys Over 4,000 National Guard Troops ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.