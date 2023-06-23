Open Menu

Entities Sanctioned By EU Include Russian Fund For Protecting Rights Of Compatriots

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Entities Sanctioned by EU Include Russian Fund for Protecting Rights of Compatriots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Russian Foundation for Supporting and Protecting the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad is among the organizations sanctioned by the European Union under the 11th package, according to the EU's official journal.

On Wednesday, the Council of the European Union agreed to the 11th package of sanctions against Russia aimed at strengthening the existing restrictions and preventing their circumvention. The sanctions were published in the EU's official journal and entered into force on Friday.

"The Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad is founded and financed by the Russian Federation with the aim of fulfilling the foreign policy goals of the Russian Government. It represents a unique structure of Russia's 'soft power', which plays an important supporting role in implementing the Russian Government politics of division," the journal read.

The journal also said that the EU had used analytical reviews of the foundation's experts "to confirm the main propaganda messages of the Kremlin, including that neo-Nazism and xenophobia are encouraged by the Ukrainian authorities."

"Unfounded accusations of Nazism, Russophobia, and massive persecution of Russian-speaking people are used by the Foundation, in line with Kremlin policy, to create instability and division in many neighbouring countries of Russia," the document added.

The Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad has been operating since 2011 to unite Russians abroad, defend their rights and lawful interests, build stronger ties with their historical homeland, and preserve the Russian cultural heritage and language abroad.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Government

Recent Stories

Sanaullah assures to take action against those inv ..

Sanaullah assures to take action against those involved in illegal business of h ..

8 minutes ago
 ‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, a ..

‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, avoiding political questions du ..

13 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international commun ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international community to scale up humanitarian a ..

28 minutes ago
 Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

2 hours ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

2 hours ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

2 hours ago
Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

2 hours ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

3 hours ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

4 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

4 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

5 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

5 hours ago

More Stories From World