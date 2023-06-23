Entities Sanctioned by EU Include Russian Fund for Protecting Rights of Compatriots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Russian Foundation for Supporting and Protecting the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad is among the organizations sanctioned by the European Union under the 11th package, according to the EU's official journal.

On Wednesday, the Council of the European Union agreed to the 11th package of sanctions against Russia aimed at strengthening the existing restrictions and preventing their circumvention. The sanctions were published in the EU's official journal and entered into force on Friday.

"The Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad is founded and financed by the Russian Federation with the aim of fulfilling the foreign policy goals of the Russian Government. It represents a unique structure of Russia's 'soft power', which plays an important supporting role in implementing the Russian Government politics of division," the journal read.

The journal also said that the EU had used analytical reviews of the foundation's experts "to confirm the main propaganda messages of the Kremlin, including that neo-Nazism and xenophobia are encouraged by the Ukrainian authorities."

"Unfounded accusations of Nazism, Russophobia, and massive persecution of Russian-speaking people are used by the Foundation, in line with Kremlin policy, to create instability and division in many neighbouring countries of Russia," the document added.

The Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad has been operating since 2011 to unite Russians abroad, defend their rights and lawful interests, build stronger ties with their historical homeland, and preserve the Russian cultural heritage and language abroad.