Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race - Reports

Wed 12th February 2020 | 06:20 AM

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Drops Out of Democratic Presidential Race - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Entrepreneur Andrew Yang told Politico that he has dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential Primary race.

Yang's announcement comes as results for the New Hampshire presidential primary begin pouring in on Tuesday.

With 12 percent of precincts reporting, Yang had only captured two percent of the vote.

Campaign manager Zach Graumman said that Yang began mulling dropping out amid prospects of a poor showing in two early state primaries. Yang finished poorly in last week's Iowa Caucus.

