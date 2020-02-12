UrduPoint.com
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Senator Bennet Drop Out Of Democratic Presidential Race

Wed 12th February 2020

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Senator Bennet Drop Out of Democratic Presidential Race

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Senator Michael Bennet have announced that they are dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential Primary race while former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick said he would consider his campaign's future tonight and make a decision on Wednesday.

"It is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race," Yang told his supporters Tuesday night. "So tonight I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president."

US Senator Michael Bennet also told his supporters that he was dropping out of the race.

Patrick told supporters that he will remain involved regardless the final decision.

"No matter whether it is candidate for president, or as a public citizen, I am going to stay involved. No matter what decision we make tomorrow morning about the practical ability of this campaign to continue, I am going to stay involved," Patrick said.

The announcements came as results for the New Hampshire presidential primary begin pouring in on Tuesday night. With 32 percent of precincts reporting, Yang had only captured 2.9 percent of the vote and Bennet had .3 percent.

Campaign manager Zach Graumman said that Yang began mulling dropping out amid prospects of a poor showing in the two early state primaries. Yang finished poorly in last week's Iowa Caucus.

