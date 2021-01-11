Entrepreneurs in the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil gathered outside the regional administration to rally against the coronavirus-related lockdown announced by the national government, the local Ternopil 1 broadcaster reported on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Entrepreneurs in the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil gathered outside the regional administration to rally against the coronavirus-related lockdown announced by the national government, the local Ternopil 1 broadcaster reported on Monday.

Last week, the city authorities decided not to introduce a lockdown from January 8, given the low incidence of coronavirus. However, later, the city council said that a lockdown would be in effect from Monday due to the national government's demands.

"We, the entrepreneurs of Ternopil, ask you to file with the Ukrainian cabinet a request to cancel the strengthening of anti-epidemic measures.

The city's economy is extremely important for us. We do not want thousands of city residents to be left without means of subsistence. Of course, the situation with the coronavirus is difficult, but not critical," one of the protesters said, as cited by the broadcaster.

The Ukrainian government introduced a new lockdown from January 8-24 and extended a state of emergency until the end of February.