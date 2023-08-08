(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Russian broadcaster RT is calling for entries for the 2023 Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards, an annual competition that recognizes outstanding reporting from conflict zones.

The broadcaster established the awards in 2018 to honor Khaled Alkhateb, a 25-year-old RT Arabic stringer, who was killed on duty by shelling of the Syrian city of Homs by the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in 2017.

This year's awards will be presented in two categories � Best Journalism from a Conflict Zone and Best Humanitarian Journalism � with entries accepted in video or written format.

Journalists from traditional media, alternative and independent outlets as well as freelancers are invited to enter. Applications are accepted in any language from any country. The closing date for entries is October 30, 2023.

Each winner, due to be announced in December, will receive a cash prize of 200,000 rubles (around $2,000).

Earlier recipients of the awards include journalists from Iraq, Ireland, Singapore, Russia, the United States, Italy, India, Syria and Yemen, who shared firsthand accounts of multiple conflicts around the world and their aftermath.