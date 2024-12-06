Environment Minister reveals 2025 comprehensive volunteer strategy to empower 500,000 volunteers

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Alfadley, chair of 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), has underlined the Kingdom's commitment to national efforts toward achieving sustainable development goals and promoting environmental volunteerism.

Speaking during the celebration of International Volunteer Day yesterday, coinciding with COP16 in Riyadh, Alfadley announced the launch of a comprehensive volunteer strategy beginning in 2025, which aims to empower 500,000 volunteers through key pillars, including raising environmental awareness, organizing volunteer efforts, providing tools and opportunities for volunteers, and fostering a sustainable volunteer culture to protect the environment.

The National Volunteer Portal in the Kingdom now includes over 8,000 registered entities, with more than 59 million volunteer hours logged and over 400,000 volunteer opportunities.

The minister also acknowledged the pivotal role of the non-profit sector as a cornerstone for building a cohesive society and a vital pathway to achieving sustainable development, adding that the Saudi Vision 2030 has positioned this sector as a developmental priority, resulting in a comprehensive system of policies and initiatives aime at maximizing its social and economic impact and enhancing its ability to address modern developmental challenges.

In 2024, over 133,000 volunteers participated in initiatives under the ministry's system, generating an economic return exceeding SAR65 million. The ministry has strengthened and standardized volunteer practices across its branches, organizations, and charity associations in line with the Saudi National Volunteering Standards. More than 400 non-profit organizations operate under the ministry's umbrella, contributing to various developmental and social fields and achieving growth surpassing the Vision 2030 targets.