- Home
- World
- News
- Environment Ministry unveils investment opportunity to build coffee city in Al-Baha Region
Environment Ministry Unveils Investment Opportunity To Build Coffee City In Al-Baha Region
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 06:57 PM
The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has announced an investment opportunity to establish a coffee city in Qalwah Governorate, Al-Baha Region
Al-Baha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has announced an investment opportunity to establish a coffee city in Qalwah Governorate, Al-Baha Region.
The objective is to enhance local coffee production by increasing coffee trees to at least 300,000, aligning with the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.
The ministry has identified the area for the city to be approximately 5,545,744 square meters. Interested parties can submit their bids through the Furas platform at https://furas.momra.gov.sa/index.php/en. The deadline for submitting bids is September 9, 2024, and bids will be reviewed on September 10, 2024.
Recent Stories
CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration
IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawalpur region
5 children drown in Awaran canal
Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajikistan
Governor Kundi condemns attack on polio teams
Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of products, services: Shaza Fatima
Senate Standing Committee on Finance meets
NCW, UN experts in protected area planning embark on field tour in Uruq Bani Maa ..
Ex-senator among 3 killed in Bajur remote-controlled blast
AIGP for increasing reliance over modern technology
SPSC announces result of Assistant Sub Inspector in Anti-corruption Establishmen ..
PM Shehbaz meets Putin; emphasises expanding bilateral trade, defence cooperatio ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of products, services: Shaza Fatima1 minute ago
-
NCW, UN experts in protected area planning embark on field tour in Uruq Bani Maarid Reserve1 minute ago
-
Source close to Hezbollah says Israeli strike kills senior commander48 seconds ago
-
US private hiring eases unexpectedly in June: ADP50 seconds ago
-
S.Africa inaugurates unprecedented unity government49 minutes ago
-
Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President discuss strengthening relations42 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the President of Belarus on Independence Day49 minutes ago
-
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates the President of Belarus on Independence Day49 minutes ago
-
Saudi and Estonian Foreign Ministers sign MoU on political consultations59 minutes ago
-
Omani Foreign Minister, GCC Secretary General sign agreement to establish Supreme Council's Advisory ..1 hour ago
-
Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo1 hour ago
-
Showdowns, young guns and own goals as Euro 2024 heads into quarter-finals1 hour ago