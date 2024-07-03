Environment Ministry unveils investment opportunity to build coffee city in Al-Baha Region

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has announced an investment opportunity to establish a coffee city in Qalwah Governorate, Al-Baha Region

Al-Baha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has announced an investment opportunity to establish a coffee city in Qalwah Governorate, Al-Baha Region.

The objective is to enhance local coffee production by increasing coffee trees to at least 300,000, aligning with the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The ministry has identified the area for the city to be approximately 5,545,744 square meters. Interested parties can submit their bids through the Furas platform at https://furas.momra.gov.sa/index.php/en. The deadline for submitting bids is September 9, 2024, and bids will be reviewed on September 10, 2024.