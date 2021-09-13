UrduPoint.com

Environment Threats 'greatest Challenge To Human Rights Of Our Era': UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 02:21 PM

Environment threats 'greatest challenge to human rights of our era': UN

The UN rights chief warned Monday that environmental threats from pollution and climate change were sparking and deepening conflicts worldwide, and will soon constitute the biggest challenge to human rights

Geneva, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The UN rights chief warned Monday that environmental threats from pollution and climate change were sparking and deepening conflicts worldwide, and will soon constitute the biggest challenge to human rights.

"The interlinked crises of pollution, climate change and biodiversity act as threat multipliers, amplifying conflicts, tensions and structural inequalities, and forcing people into increasingly vulnerable situations," Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council, warning that "as these environmental threats intensify, they will constitute the single greatest challenge to human rights of our era."

Related Topics

United Nations From

Recent Stories

Joe Root, Eimear Richardson voted ICC Players of M ..

Joe Root, Eimear Richardson voted ICC Players of Month for August

2 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago
 Environment threats 'greatest challenge to human r ..

Environment threats 'greatest challenge to human rights of our era': UN

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea's export soars 30.7 pct for 1st 10 days of ..

S.Korea's export soars 30.7 pct for 1st 10 days of September

4 minutes ago
 170 veterinary dispensaries being setup for livest ..

170 veterinary dispensaries being setup for livestock services in KP

4 minutes ago
 Measles, Rubella vaccination drive from 15 to 25 N ..

Measles, Rubella vaccination drive from 15 to 25 Nov: Health Deptt

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.