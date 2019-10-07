Environmental Activists Block Traffic on Large Squares in Central Berlin - Police

UrduPoint.com
Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Traffic in the Potsdamer Platz area of Berlin is restricted due to a rally of environmental activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement, local police said.

"Traffic is now restricted in the area of Potsdamer Platz in connection with the announced meeting," the Berlin police said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, about a thousand activists blocked traffic on Der Grosse Stern (Big Star) square in the Tiergarten district.

The police are monitoring the district from helicopters to get a better understanding of the situation on both squares.

The Extinction Rebellion sociopolitical movement was founded in the United Kingdom in May 2018 to call for governmental action to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and the risk of ecological collapse. On Monday, the movement starts its two-week protest, during which time people will flood the streets and gather around government agencies across 60 cities worldwide.

