Environmental Activists Disrupt Traffic In UK Cities - Reports

The environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion has disrupted traffic in five cities across Britain demanding the government to take action on climate change, local media said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion has disrupted traffic in five cities across Britain demanding the government to take action on climate change, local media said Monday.

The planned week-long series of protests is expected to gather some 3,000 people, 1,000 of these in London, The Guardian reported, citing the organizers.

Members of Extinction Rebellion demand that the UK government concentrate its efforts on stopping the emissions of greenhouse gases by the year 2025, which, they think, will stave off global warming, which they call the "climate emergency."

This is not the first time the group engaged in such activities, with 11 days of protests in April as its most prominent act of civil disobedience to date.

