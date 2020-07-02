Environmental Activists Protest Weak Legislation in Bundestag in Presence of Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) German Extinction Rebellion activists carried out a spontaneous protest against inadequate environmental legislation in the Bundestag right before Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The group of activists from the radical environmental movement threw leaflets, opened umbrellas and began shouting slogans before the German leadership in Berlin.

The group was protesting the bill on phasing out coal energy use by 2038, which is set for a vote on Friday. The protesters believe the legislation is too lenient and that coal use must be ceased by 2025 to stay within Paris Agreement's 1.

5-degree target, the group explained on its website.

Videos from the scene showed that the group, accompanied by young activists from Jungedrat (Youth Council), attempted to make their way as close to the chancellor as possible. When security stopped them, they began their spontaneous protest. Merkel did not leave the scene but looked on, betraying a slight smirk.

Earlier in the weak, Greenpeace activists climbed to the roof of Merkel's party headquarters, the Christian Democratic Union, and draped a black cloth over the entire building in protest of feeble environmental action.