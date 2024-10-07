Open Menu

Environmental Degradation, Habitat Changes Threaten Sparrows In Japan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Environmental degradation, habitat changes threaten sparrows in Japan

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Sparrows, along with other birds and butterflies familiar to people in Japan, are rapidly declining due to environmental degradation and habitat changes, according to a report.

The report, released last week by Japan’s Environment Ministry and the Nature Conservation Society, warns that at this rate, some bird species could soon be listed as endangered, The Mainichi reported Monday.

According to the report, 15% of avian species and 33% of butterfly species inhabiting "Satoyama" – secondary forests near human settlements – have been decreasing at an annual rate of 3.5% or more.

If this trend continues, sparrows, other birds, and butterflies commonly seen in human neighborhoods may meet the criteria for being classified as endangered under the ministry's Red List.

The decline is especially concerning for familiar species, with the population of sparrows shrinking by 3.6% annually, and the Japanese wagtail, an indigenous species, declining by 8.6%. The population of great purple emperor butterflies has also seen a steep drop, at 10.

4% per year.

The ministry attributes this phenomenon to global warming, which has made temperatures in these species' habitats less optimal for their survival. Additionally, habitat changes, such as an increase in unattended Satoyama areas, are contributing to the decline.

“These are serious findings. The natural environments of Satoyama areas are changing nationwide,” said Minoru Ishii, professor emeritus at Osaka Prefecture University, who advises on the survey.

Environmental degradation, including the shrinking of wetlands, has exacerbated the situation. Over the past decade, the number of snipes, plovers, and other birds in inland wetlands and coastal areas has halved, while seagull populations have drastically fallen in island regions.

The Nature Conservation Society of Japan has called for enhanced monitoring systems to restore biodiversity and urged both public and private sectors to increase support for environmental conservation efforts in communities.

Related Topics

Osaka Japan May

Recent Stories

PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC

PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC

25 minutes ago
 Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina ..

Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf

37 minutes ago
 PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on fir ..

PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week

52 minutes ago
 Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initia ..

Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report

1 hour ago
 Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Go ..

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..

1 hour ago
 Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 ..

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!

1 hour ago
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ..

Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40

2 hours ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

2 hours ago
 Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

2 hours ago
 Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in ..

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From World