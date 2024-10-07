Environmental degradation, habitat changes threaten sparrows in Japan

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Sparrows, along with other birds and butterflies familiar to people in Japan, are rapidly declining due to environmental degradation and habitat changes, according to a report.

The report, released last week by Japan’s Environment Ministry and the Nature Conservation Society, warns that at this rate, some bird species could soon be listed as endangered, The Mainichi reported Monday.

According to the report, 15% of avian species and 33% of butterfly species inhabiting "Satoyama" – secondary forests near human settlements – have been decreasing at an annual rate of 3.5% or more.

If this trend continues, sparrows, other birds, and butterflies commonly seen in human neighborhoods may meet the criteria for being classified as endangered under the ministry's Red List.

The decline is especially concerning for familiar species, with the population of sparrows shrinking by 3.6% annually, and the Japanese wagtail, an indigenous species, declining by 8.6%. The population of great purple emperor butterflies has also seen a steep drop, at 10.

4% per year.

The ministry attributes this phenomenon to global warming, which has made temperatures in these species' habitats less optimal for their survival. Additionally, habitat changes, such as an increase in unattended Satoyama areas, are contributing to the decline.

“These are serious findings. The natural environments of Satoyama areas are changing nationwide,” said Minoru Ishii, professor emeritus at Osaka Prefecture University, who advises on the survey.

Environmental degradation, including the shrinking of wetlands, has exacerbated the situation. Over the past decade, the number of snipes, plovers, and other birds in inland wetlands and coastal areas has halved, while seagull populations have drastically fallen in island regions.

The Nature Conservation Society of Japan has called for enhanced monitoring systems to restore biodiversity and urged both public and private sectors to increase support for environmental conservation efforts in communities.