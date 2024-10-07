Environmental Degradation, Habitat Changes Threaten Sparrows In Japan
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Sparrows, along with other birds and butterflies familiar to people in Japan, are rapidly declining due to environmental degradation and habitat changes, according to a report.
The report, released last week by Japan’s Environment Ministry and the Nature Conservation Society, warns that at this rate, some bird species could soon be listed as endangered, The Mainichi reported Monday.
According to the report, 15% of avian species and 33% of butterfly species inhabiting "Satoyama" – secondary forests near human settlements – have been decreasing at an annual rate of 3.5% or more.
If this trend continues, sparrows, other birds, and butterflies commonly seen in human neighborhoods may meet the criteria for being classified as endangered under the ministry's Red List.
The decline is especially concerning for familiar species, with the population of sparrows shrinking by 3.6% annually, and the Japanese wagtail, an indigenous species, declining by 8.6%. The population of great purple emperor butterflies has also seen a steep drop, at 10.
4% per year.
The ministry attributes this phenomenon to global warming, which has made temperatures in these species' habitats less optimal for their survival. Additionally, habitat changes, such as an increase in unattended Satoyama areas, are contributing to the decline.
“These are serious findings. The natural environments of Satoyama areas are changing nationwide,” said Minoru Ishii, professor emeritus at Osaka Prefecture University, who advises on the survey.
Environmental degradation, including the shrinking of wetlands, has exacerbated the situation. Over the past decade, the number of snipes, plovers, and other birds in inland wetlands and coastal areas has halved, while seagull populations have drastically fallen in island regions.
The Nature Conservation Society of Japan has called for enhanced monitoring systems to restore biodiversity and urged both public and private sectors to increase support for environmental conservation efforts in communities.
Recent Stories
PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC
Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf
PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week
Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report
Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..
Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today
Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
Russian court to issue verdict for American 'mercenary'12 minutes ago
-
US duo win medicine Nobel for gene regulation discovery32 minutes ago
-
India, Maldives strengthen ties with economic and maritime security partnership42 minutes ago
-
Fritz wins delayed match to reach Shanghai Masters third round52 minutes ago
-
Retail sales slightly up in eurozone, EU1 hour ago
-
Mexico mayor murdered days after taking office1 hour ago
-
October 7 attack took Israel back to 'square zero': Hamas official1 hour ago
-
France's budget will 'fully' adhere to EU rules2 hours ago
-
Five things to know about the Nobel Prize2 hours ago
-
Milton 'erratically' approaches Florida, likely to become major hurricane2 hours ago
-
UN issues urgent aid appeal to stem humanitarian catastrophe in Israel-hit Lebanon3 hours ago
-
Close ally of Myanmar's Suu Kyi dies of leukaemia: source4 hours ago