Environmental Group Says Suing FAA in US Court to Block SpaceX Rocket Launches in Texas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The Center for Biological Diversity is leading a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to prevent SpaceX from launching rockets in Texas, the organization said on Monday.

"Following a massive rocket explosion in South Texas, national and local environmental groups and the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas, Inc. sued the Federal Aviation Administration today for failing to fully analyze and mitigate the environmental harms resulting from the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy launch program at Boca Chica," the Center for Biological Diversity said in a statement.

SpaceX is launching rockets next to "crucial habitat," putting wildlife at risk and harming community interests, the statement said.

The lawsuit argues that proposed mitigation measures by the FAA are not enough to prevent SpaceX's launch program from causing significant environmental harm, the statement said. The lawsuit calls for a full environmental analysis to protect threatened species and ensure public beach access.