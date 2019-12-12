Environmental Group Slams EU Countries for Withholding ETS Money From Climate Action

European Union countries are withholding approximately 16 billion euros ($17.8 billion) in money earmarked to be used in tackling climate change by failing to re-invest funds gathered from the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS) and giving fossil fuel producers significant emissions allowances, with Poland and Hungary the main culprits, an environmental group said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) European Union countries are withholding approximately 16 billion Euros ($17.8 billion ) in money earmarked to be used in tackling climate change by failing to re-invest funds gathered from the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS) and giving fossil fuel producers significant emissions allowances, with Poland and Hungary the main culprits, an environmental group said on Thursday.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) made these claims in a report coinciding with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's presentation of her Green Deal to the European Parliament.

According to the WWF report, EU member states failed to spend 4.6 billion euros worth of ETS subsidies, out of a total of 13.9 billion euros. Additionally, they claim that EU countries offered fossil fuel producers 11 billion euros of emissions allowances.

"There are untapped billions available to support a fair shift to zero carbon across Europe. Knowing there is an upcoming Just Transition fund, which can be complemented by broader EU funds and the ETS, mean there should be no excuse for any EU leader not to support a climate neutral target this week. Science and citizens demand it," Imke Lubbeke, head of climate and energy at WWF EU stated on the organization's website.

Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic have spent the least amount of ETS revenues raised, according to the advocacy group. They claim that Hungary spent just 29 percent of ETS revenues on climate action, such as insulating homes or investing in renewable energy sources, while Poland and the Czech Republic spent 51 percent and 63 percent respectively.

The WWF report also singled out Hungary and Poland for spending millions of euros on activities the advocacy group calls "counterproductive to a just transition," such as replacing coal-fired boilers with gas ones or the building of biogas plants.

This is set to draw a strong reaction from the three countries that form part of the Visegrad Group, along with Slovakia. These countries have often stressed that the EU must provide greater financial assistance in aiding the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

"It is crucial that all Member States can sign up to the overall goals of the Green Deal, otherwise they will never be able to get their public to buy in to the sudden increase in our climate ambitions. For them to be able to reduce their emissions in a sustainable way we need to recognise that all our economies are different, and will require flexibility and specific programmes to help them deliver the new goals," Ryszard Legutko, a Polish politician who serves as co-chair of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECRG) said in a press release on the ECRG website on Thursday.

According to von der Leyen's Green Deal, the European Union will reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This aim was proposed earlier in June at a European Council summit, but was met with stiff resistance from three of the four Visegrad countries - Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic, which vetoed the proposal along with Estonia.