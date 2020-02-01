UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Environmental Groups Petition US Supreme Court To Overthrow Trump Border Wall Waivers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 02:20 AM

Environmental Groups Petition US Supreme Court to Overthrow Trump Border Wall Waivers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Four US conservation groups have petitioned the Supreme Court to reverse the Trump administration's scrapping of waivers to protect the environment to build its land border wall with Mexico, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) said in a press release.

"Four environmental groups asked the US Supreme Court... to review Federal court rulings that have allowed the Trump administration to waive dozens of environmental, health and safety laws to speed construction of border walls from the Pacific Ocean to the Rio Grande Valley," the release said on Friday.

The group's petition challenges the constitutionality of six decisions by the Department of Homeland Security to waive more than 40 federal laws so the administration could rapidly build 145 miles of walls along the US-Mexico border in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, the CBD said.

"Trump has ...done an end run around Congress and waived dozens of laws that protect our air, water, wildlife and public lands. The Constitution prohibits this outrageous executive overreach," CBD lawyer Jean Su said in the release.

The 30-foot-high barriers block wildlife migration, damage ecosystems and harm border communities, the CBD said.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Water Trump Rio Grande Mexico Border Congress From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

2 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

2 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

2 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.