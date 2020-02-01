Environmental Groups Petition US Supreme Court to Overthrow Trump Border Wall Waivers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Four US conservation groups have petitioned the Supreme Court to reverse the Trump administration's scrapping of waivers to protect the environment to build its land border wall with Mexico, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) said in a press release.

"Four environmental groups asked the US Supreme Court... to review Federal court rulings that have allowed the Trump administration to waive dozens of environmental, health and safety laws to speed construction of border walls from the Pacific Ocean to the Rio Grande Valley," the release said on Friday.

The group's petition challenges the constitutionality of six decisions by the Department of Homeland Security to waive more than 40 federal laws so the administration could rapidly build 145 miles of walls along the US-Mexico border in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, the CBD said.

"Trump has ...done an end run around Congress and waived dozens of laws that protect our air, water, wildlife and public lands. The Constitution prohibits this outrageous executive overreach," CBD lawyer Jean Su said in the release.

The 30-foot-high barriers block wildlife migration, damage ecosystems and harm border communities, the CBD said.