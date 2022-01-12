UrduPoint.com

Environmental Groups Sue UK Government Over Climate Commitments

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Two environmental organizations brought the British government to court on Wednesday over its strategies for net-zero emissions and the decarbonization of heat and buildings, arguing that such policies will not translate into the emissions reduction promised under legally binding climate targets

"Friends of the Earth is taking the government to court over two of its woefully inadequate climate strategies, and is filing papers today," the non-governmental organization said in a statement.

The campaign group will argue in court that the official strategy to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 announced prior to the Climate Change Summit in Glasgow in November does not comply with the UK's 2008 Climate Change Act.

It also voiced concerns that the heat and buildings strategy published at the same time did not consider the impact on legally protected groups under the Equality Act of 2010.

This strategy sets out how the UK will decarbonize residential and commercial buildings, as part of a path to net-zero by 2050.

The environmental group is concerned that people in these groups may be unfairly and disproportionately affected by a badly-planned transition to a lower carbon lifestyle.

ClientEarth has also announced that it is challenging the government's net-zero strategy on the grounds that it not only breaches the 2008 Climate Change Act, but is not in alignment with the 1998 Human Rights Act, as it is likely to exacerbate already severe risks posed to today's young people and future generations.

"It's not enough for the UK Government simply to have a net zero strategy, it needs to include real-world policies that ensure it succeeds," ClientEarth's senior lawyer, Sam Hunter Jones, was quoted as saying.

The two legal challenges were filed before the London High Court.

