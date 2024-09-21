Environmental Protesters Block French Cruise Liner Port
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Environmental activists blocked France's leading cruise liner port in the southern city of Marseille on Saturday to protest against the sea, air and climate pollution generated by the huge vessels.
About 20 members of Extinction Rebellion and Marseille-based Stop Croisieres (Stop Cruises) made a chain of canoes in the water across the entry to the port, an AFP correspondent reported.
The demonstration forced one ship to turn back at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) and moor further down the coast. Others had to stay in stand-by outside the port until about 9:30 am.
The activists were removed and the port has since reopened, the maritime authorities told AFP.
"Nothing justifies the maintenance of these absurd, energy-intensive and toxic floating cities," Stop Croisieres said on its website.
"Our air, our seas and our health are not up for negotiation," it said.
It criticised the noxious heavy fuel oil used by the vessels, the destruction of ocean and coastal wildlife, the ships' impact on the climate and poor working conditions for employees on board.
The protest prevented the Germany-owned Aidastella, which can carry around 2,000 people, from docking at around 7:00 am.
The Costa Smeralda and the MSC World Europa also had to wait before entering the port.
The MSC World Europa is the sixth largest cruise liner in the world. It can carry 6,000 passengers and has more than 2,600 cabins, as well as 13 restaurants and a shopping centre.
The Cruise Lines International Association condemned the protest as "illegal and dangerous".
In an email to AFP, it argued the cruise liner industry was pursuing efforts to cut emissions of climate-heating greenhouse gases.
