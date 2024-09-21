Open Menu

Environmental Protesters Block French Cruise Liner Port

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Environmental protesters block French cruise liner port

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Environmental activists blocked France's leading cruise liner port in the southern city of Marseille on Saturday to protest against the sea, air and climate pollution generated by the huge vessels.

About 20 members of Extinction Rebellion and Marseille-based Stop Croisieres (Stop Cruises) made a chain of canoes in the water across the entry to the port, an AFP correspondent reported.

The demonstration forced one ship to turn back at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) and moor further down the coast. Others had to stay in stand-by outside the port until about 9:30 am.

The activists were removed and the port has since reopened, the maritime authorities told AFP.

"Nothing justifies the maintenance of these absurd, energy-intensive and toxic floating cities," Stop Croisieres said on its website.

"Our air, our seas and our health are not up for negotiation," it said.

It criticised the noxious heavy fuel oil used by the vessels, the destruction of ocean and coastal wildlife, the ships' impact on the climate and poor working conditions for employees on board.

The protest prevented the Germany-owned Aidastella, which can carry around 2,000 people, from docking at around 7:00 am.

The Costa Smeralda and the MSC World Europa also had to wait before entering the port.

The MSC World Europa is the sixth largest cruise liner in the world. It can carry 6,000 passengers and has more than 2,600 cabins, as well as 13 restaurants and a shopping centre.

The Cruise Lines International Association condemned the protest as "illegal and dangerous".

In an email to AFP, it argued the cruise liner industry was pursuing efforts to cut emissions of climate-heating greenhouse gases.

Related Topics

Protest World Poor Water France Oil Marseille From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

5 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

6 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

7 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

7 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

8 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

9 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

20 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

20 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

21 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From World