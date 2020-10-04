UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Environmental Situation Off Russia's Kamchatka Coast 'Normalizing' - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

Environmental Situation Off Russia's Kamchatka Coast 'Normalizing' - Governor

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 4 (Sputnik) - The environmental situation on the shores of Russia's Kamchatka peninsula is gradually improving days after the mass stranding of sea animals and a hike in oil products in the seawater were reported in Avacha Bay, governor Vladimir Solodov said on Sunday.

In late September, surfers frequenting the Khalaktyrsky beach reported getting skin rashes and swollen eyes. A 3.6-time increase in oil products was later detected in the water and a two-fold increase in acidic compound phenol. Photos and videos of the beach covered with dead marine life have since been shared online by locals.

"I can state that today the situation in Avacha Bay is favorable, people are resting on the seashore, and the situation is normalizing in general, thanks to the unique ability of the ocean to heal itself. We will seek .

.. a full and thorough study of the causes, but now we state that the situation has significantly improved in recent days," Solodov said on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, adjacent small bays, where similar stranding of sea animals had been registered, were inspected on Sunday.

"In general, the color of water nowhere deviates from the norm, and there are no stains or contamination. We also made a quadcopter flyby, which confirms these conclusions. Indeed, there are groups of stranded sea urchins and stars in a number of bays, and several [dead] octopuses were seen in one place. Scientists will deal with the cause of the die-off of marine animals. Water samples have also been taken," he added.

The official noted that tests would reveal what substance could have caused the situation. Ichthyologists would also evaluate other factors that could have led to the die-off of the animals.

Related Topics

Dead Governor Water Russia Oil Vladimir Putin September October Sunday From

Recent Stories

World’s largest fountain to launch in Dubai

25 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 1,001 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE welcomes signing of peace agreement in Sudan

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new undergraduate major in ..

3 hours ago

UAE calls for UN Member States to uphold obligatio ..

4 hours ago

Khorfakkan Hospital obtains international health a ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.