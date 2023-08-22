Open Menu

Environmentalist Mission Continues To Increase Greenery In Iraq Through Date Plantation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 05:36 PM

Environmentalist mission continues to increase greenery in Iraq through date plantation

Six years ago, Iraqi environmental activist Bashir al-Masudi embarked on a mission to transform his country's landscape and increase greenery through his ambitious "dates instead of oil" project

BABYLON, Iraq , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Six years ago, Iraqi environmental activist Bashir al-Masudi embarked on a mission to transform his country's landscape and increase greenery through his ambitious "dates instead of oil" project.

The project aimed not only to increase Iraq's greenery but also to reintroduce date production as a symbol of Iraq's heritage.

Masudi, who lives in Iraq's historic Babylon province, envisions a future in which Iraq, which has traditionally relied on oil revenue, thrives by capitalizing on its abundant date production.

Masudi told Anadolu that he is passionate about reviving the tradition of date tree cultivation in the country, which had been disrupted due to security concerns during the US occupation.

He emphasized the significance of diversifying Iraq's sources of income, advocating for the revival of the country's once-thriving date industry.

"Dates are the everlasting oil in Iraq," he asserted.

"We decided to develop an alternative project that can also be an economic source of revenue instead of oil," he said, adding that as a result of research, dates could be a viable alternative to oil.

Related Topics

Iraq Oil Industry

Recent Stories

DoH continues its efforts to enhance child protect ..

DoH continues its efforts to enhance child protection capacities

14 minutes ago
 Over 290,000 students ready to join new academic y ..

Over 290,000 students ready to join new academic year in public schools: Sarah A ..

29 minutes ago
 No negligence to be tolerated in dengue surveillan ..

No negligence to be tolerated in dengue surveillance: DC

23 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Afg: Afghan duo Rashid and Nabi team up to ..

Pak Vs Afg: Afghan duo Rashid and Nabi team up to dismiss Imam

32 minutes ago
 Insightful visits organized to divert youth's atte ..

Insightful visits organized to divert youth's attention towards fostering sustai ..

27 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Ch ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry constitutes committees ..

27 minutes ago
WASA launches drive against defaulters

WASA launches drive against defaulters

27 minutes ago
 ASEAN, China to strengthen electronic trading to r ..

ASEAN, China to strengthen electronic trading to reduce digital gap in Southeast ..

30 minutes ago
 Illegal slaughter house sealed; huge quantity of s ..

Illegal slaughter house sealed; huge quantity of sick animals' meat seized

30 minutes ago
 KP Govt prioritized various potential sectors for ..

KP Govt prioritized various potential sectors for investment

30 minutes ago
 World Blind Cricket Ltd, IBSA explore exciting spo ..

World Blind Cricket Ltd, IBSA explore exciting sports partnership

30 minutes ago
 African Union suspends Niger over military coup

African Union suspends Niger over military coup

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World