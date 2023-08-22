Environmentalist mission continues to increase greenery in Iraq through date plantation

(@FahadShabbir)

Six years ago, Iraqi environmental activist Bashir al-Masudi embarked on a mission to transform his country's landscape and increase greenery through his ambitious "dates instead of oil" project

BABYLON, Iraq , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Six years ago, Iraqi environmental activist Bashir al-Masudi embarked on a mission to transform his country's landscape and increase greenery through his ambitious "dates instead of oil" project.

The project aimed not only to increase Iraq's greenery but also to reintroduce date production as a symbol of Iraq's heritage.

Masudi, who lives in Iraq's historic Babylon province, envisions a future in which Iraq, which has traditionally relied on oil revenue, thrives by capitalizing on its abundant date production.

Masudi told Anadolu that he is passionate about reviving the tradition of date tree cultivation in the country, which had been disrupted due to security concerns during the US occupation.

He emphasized the significance of diversifying Iraq's sources of income, advocating for the revival of the country's once-thriving date industry.

"Dates are the everlasting oil in Iraq," he asserted.

"We decided to develop an alternative project that can also be an economic source of revenue instead of oil," he said, adding that as a result of research, dates could be a viable alternative to oil.