Environmentalist Party Opposing Uranium Mining Wins Parliamentary Vote in Greenland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Greenland's left-wing environmentalist Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) party opposing the controversial giant rare earth and uranium mining project secured the win in the legislation elections with 36.6 percent of votes after 100 percent of ballots have been counted.

The IA party has been in the lead since the start of the ballot count. The second place was taken by the ruling social democratic Siumut party with 29.4 percent. Nunatta Qitornai party, which supports the independence of the autonomy from Denmark, received 2.4 percent.

Greenland's two main parties, the ruling Siumut and the opposition's Inuit Ataqatigiit, have been divided on whether to authorize the mining project on the Kuannersuit deposit, considered one of the world's richest in uranium and rare earth minerals.

The IA has been calling for a moratorium on uranium mining, which would effectively put a stop to the project spearheaded by Australian Greenland Minerals, shares of which are partly owned by China.

The ruling party, on the other hand, has been vocal about the economic benefits of the project.

The green party's lead in the election does not come as a surprise, as the public opinion poll published on Monday showed that 63 percent of Greenlanders were against the mining project and 29 percent were against mining in general.

The parliamentary elections in Greenland were held on Tuesday, with candidates from seven parties competing for 31 seats.

Mining projects in Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory in the Arctic, have been raising concerns among the locals that deal first-hand with the effects of climate change, and the US. In 2019, former US president Donald Trump offered to "strategically" buy the island.