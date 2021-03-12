UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Environmentalists Hail UK Government's U-Turn On Controversial Coal Mine Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Environmentalists Hail UK Government's U-Turn on Controversial Coal Mine Project

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Environmentalists in the UK celebrated on Friday the government´s decision to hold a public inquiry on a planning application for a new coal mine in North West England, following warnings it would undermine the government's commitment to tackle climate change.

"Some (possible) good news! There's quite a way to go before Boris Johnson can call himself a climate leader, but if the government cans this plan, then it's at least a step in the right direction," Greenpeace UK wrote on Twitter.

Friends of the Earth also welcomed the "fantastic" news, with campaigner Tony Bosworth saying that it was "a startling, but very welcome U-turn" by the government.

The leader of the Liberal Democrat Party Edward Davey also took to the social media to express his relief at the decision announced on Thursday evening by the ministry for housing, communities and local government in a letter to Cumbria County Council.

Up to now, the UK government had claimed that the approval for the mine was a local matter that has to be decided by the Cumbrian council, but in his letter, communities minister Robert Jenrick said that the application had raised issues of "more than local importance" which need to be explored in a public inquiry.

The new mine project, intended to produce 2.7 million tonnes of coking coal a year for steelmaking and other industrial processes, would be the UK's first underground coal mine in 30 years.

Its construction was approved in October last year by the local council and hailed as a highly beneficial project for the impoverished region that would bring 165 million Pounds ($230 million) in investments and provide 500 jobs.

Commenting on the government´s decision, Labour lawmaker Ed Miliband said that "the saga of this mine is a symptom of a government that isn't serious about its climate ambitions and refuses to invest at scale in a green future to provide the jobs that workers have a right to expect."

Miliband, who is also the shadow business secretary, advised the government to block the project and focus instead on real solutions to secure the long-term future of UK steel and create low-carbon jobs in Cumbria and across the country.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been vocal about pioneering a green industrial revolution, setting to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 to tackle the climate crisis, as the country prepares to host the UN climate summit, COP26, in November.

However, the UK's ability to stick to its commitments has been questioned over a series of recent decisions that seemingly run counter to its pledges. Apart from the controversial coal mine, the Johnson administration has backed Europe's biggest gas-fired power station and the construction of a third runway at Heathrow airport.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Business Europe Social Media Twitter United Kingdom October November From Government Million Jobs Airport Labour Housing

Recent Stories

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

2 minutes ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

6 minutes ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

9 minutes ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

38 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

40 minutes ago

Dane Bakkegard sets new IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai mark, w ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.