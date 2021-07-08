(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond confirmed to Sputnik that some of the alleged killers of President Jovenel Moise been captured and are being interrogated at the moment.

"Yes some of them have been caught," Edmond said.

"They are being interrogated," he said.