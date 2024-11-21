Open Menu

Envoy For Promoting Pakistan's Agri, Dairy Products In ASEAN Market

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) High Commissioner of Pakistan to Singapore Rabia Shafiq on Thursday called for maximizing the international events to promote Pakistan's agricultural, meat and dairy products in Singapore as well as the entire ASEAN market.

The high commissioner said this in a meeting with the representatives of companies participating in the Singapore International Agri-Food Week held here.

The event gathers global industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to build new partnerships and explore opportunities for agri-food technology development and adoption across the region. It also provides a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and networking, catalysing the transition to a sustainable and healthy agri-food system in Asia.

