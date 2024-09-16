Envoy Highlights Cricket As A Unifying Force To Bring Communities Together
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ANTWERP (Belgium) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Sep, 2024) Chargé d'Affaires (Cd’A) of the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels Faraz Zaidi underscoring the importance of sports events in promoting cultural exchange and strengthening bilateral ties said cricket acted as a unifying force transcending borders and bringing communities together.
The diplomat, who attended a cricket tournament organized by the Vlaandern Cricket Club, expressed his pleasure in how cricket acted as a bridge to foster friendship and cultural understanding between Pakistan and Belgium. He also lauded the Pakistani community in Belgium for their active involvement and contribution to the local sporting landscape.
The event highlighted the growing cultural ties between Pakistan and Belgium, as Pakistani players took part in the tournament, showcasing their talent and enthusiasm for the sport.
To honor the outstanding performances, Cd’A Zaidi awarded prizes to the winning teams, recognizing their dedication, sportsmanship, and passion.
The Vlaandern Cricket Club tournament stood as a testament to the vibrant presence of the Pakistani community in Belgium, while also reflecting the growing popularity of cricket among local Belgian players.
The Embassy of Pakistan in Belgium commends the Vlaandern Cricket Club for organizing such a successful and meaningful event. This collaborative effort exemplifies the deep respect and mutual understanding between Pakistan and Belgium, laying a strong foundation for continued cultural exchanges and cooperation in the future.
