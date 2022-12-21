UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The representative of the fallen Afghan government at the United Nations told Sputnik he welcomes the decision of the UN Credentials Committee to again postpone its recommendation on who should represent the country after the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over.

"I would like to welcome this decision of the Credentials Committee," Naseer Ahmad Faiq said. "And my main goal is to play an important role to contribute to the discussion on Afghanistan at this very critical juncture when the people of Afghanistan really need the support of the international community and the United Nations particularly."

In September 2021, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a letter from the foreign affairs minister of the Taliban government requesting that he participate in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Back then, UN officials said that they will have the UN Credentials Committee decide on whether to give the Taliban credentials as the official representatives of Afghanistan.

Last year in December, the General Assembly adopted a resolution reaffirming the decision of the UN Credentials Committee not to allow Taliban officials to represent the country at the United Nations.

Last week, the UN Credentials Committee again postponed the decision on who should represent Afghanistan.