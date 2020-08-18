MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The personal representative of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, George Shaaban, has praised Russia's assistance to Beirut in tackling the consequences of the devastating port explosion during his meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Bogdanov hosted the meeting in Moscow.

"During the conversation, they discussed the public, political, social and economic situation in Lebanon, aggravated by the devastating explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4 this year. George Shaaban expressed high appreciation of Russia's practical assistance in eliminating the consequences of this disaster," the ministry said in a press release.

Moscow has pledged solidarity with the Lebanese people and asserted "principled support of Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and domestic stability," as stated in the press release.

On August 4, the Lebanese capital was rocked by an exceptionally powerful blast which sent shock waves miles away from its epicenter in the port of Beirut. Entire districts adjacent to the port area were destroyed. The toll of casualties from the blast is still being updated as some 30 people yet count missing. As of Monday, 171 people were confirmed killed and more than 40,000 others injured.

The Lebanese government said the blast was caused by some 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate, which was confiscated by the port authorities back in 2014 and stored in violation of safety protocols for the years since. This reignited nationwide mass protests against poor governance standards and economic mismanagement.

On August 10, the Lebanese government of Hassan Diab stepped down after lasting less than a year in office.